Middlesbrough 'chicken cooked in trolley' video prompts inquiry
A social media video appearing to show chicken being blowtorched on a supermarket trolley in an alley outside a food outlet is being investigated by council officers.
Middlesbrough Council said it was aware of the video, which shows a blue flame under the trolley heating the chicken while surrounded by industrial bins.
It is understood food safety officers have visited the unnamed premises.
The council said all food processes should be carried out hygienically.
It comes as another clip on social media, also believed to be in Middlesbrough, showed a man holding a blowtorch to heat chicken being stored on a supermarket cage.
A spokesman for the council said: "We are aware of the video circulating online and are looking into the matter.
"As a matter of course we expect all food processes to be carried out in a safe and hygienic manner."
The Foods Standards Agency has also been approached for comment.
