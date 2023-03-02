Darlington Council vows to support market despite closures
A council has said it will support a historic market after a spate of business closures in recent months.
Darlington Market was renovated in 2021 to include a bar, street food stalls and entertainment area.
However, several businesses have left the venue, some less than a year after opening.
Darlington Borough Council said it remained confident empty stalls would be filled, while the owner said it had been "inundated" with interest.
A venue serving Asian food and a street food stall offering Mexican-Californian food were among the latest to leave the venue.
It now means the market, which was once occupied by businesses including butcher shops, craft stalls and bakeries, has 10 empty units, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Before the latest closures, the council had announced it would invest £800,000 for the market's further redevelopment.
'Attract new traders'
The LDRS reports the council was "disappointed" further traders had left, but said it was "confident that the vacant stalls will be taken up by new, exciting traders".
"It is important to note that the forthcoming investment will be targeted at the traditional trading section of the market which will attract new traders to improve on the current offer that exists within this area," it added.
Market Asset Management, which owns the market, said it was in the process of announcing replacement stallholders.
It said the six-figure sum from the council would help enhance the market's offering as a place where "people love to shop, eat and drink and enjoy entertainment".
A spokesperson said it was "committed to offer flexible, modern leases to support small and start-up businesses".
It added it was an exciting time for the market and major redevelopment would continue to take place with a new bar, revamped shop front fascias, a new shop floor café and new toilets.
