Barnard Castle: Man charged with murder of Jane Collinson

Jane CollinsonFamily handout
Jane Collinson, 59, was found by emergency crews at Bowes Lyon Court

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Barnard Castle.

Emergency services were called to Bowes Lyon Court in the County Durham market town at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

Jane Collinson, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said, and her family is being supported by specialist officers.

A 60-year-old local man is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Wednesday.

