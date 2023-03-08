Barnard Castle: Stephen Ansbro charged with murder of Jane Collinson
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Barnard Castle.
Stephen Ansbro is alleged to have killed Jane Collinson, 59, at an address in Bowes Lyon Court in the County Durham market town on Saturday.
Appearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court, the 60-year-old, also of Bowes Lyon Court, confirmed his name and address and was remanded in custody.
No plea was taken and he will appear at Teesside Crown Court on 10 March.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.