Teesside University's Brengle gets honorary 'dogtorate'
- Published
A golden retriever who helps students with their mental health has been given an honorary university "dogtorate".
Six-year-old Brengle belongs to Teesside University's faith advisor and Salvation Army captain Naomi Kelly.
He visits every week and Ms Kelly said his calming presence encourages students to open up about any problems they may be having.
Sarah Bishop from the university said he was a "regular feature" and "welcome visitor" at the Middlesbrough campus.
Ms Kelly said the honour was a "total surprise" but she appreciated the university's recognition of Brengle's influence on mental health.
She said students "chat and get cuddles" with Brengle which can often lead to them "pouring out their hearts to us" meaning they "hopefully go away feeling a bit better than when they came in".
Ms Kelly said Brengle will usually visit before exams to help students relax and also visited a group whose friend had died.
"It's such a privilege [owning Brengle]," she said, adding: "I feel very blessed to have a pet that can offer something so incredibly valuable to the students."
Ms Bishop, the assistant director for student and library services, said Brengle was an "absolute superstar", adding: "Our students love [meeting him] in particular if they are having a hard time.
"He makes a big difference."
