Redcar care home's turnaround sees it rated good
A care home which previously breached care regulations has been rated good in its latest inspection.
Sand Banks Care Centre in Redcar was previously forced to produce an action plan after being rated as requiring improvement in 2021.
A former manager was suspended following the death of a resident in hospital.
Staff have now been praised for a "major achievement" after the new Care Quality Commission rating.
The care home, which caters for up to 77 residents with dementia and nursing needs, was inspected in January and February, leading to the "good" rating.
Former manager Margaret Margary was given a suspension by a Nursing and Midwifery Council fitness to practise committee in 2021 following the death of a patient.
Ms Margary had defended the use by staff of a cotton bed sheet as a makeshift hoist to get 84-year-old resident Elvira Rhodes up after a fall in April 2017 left her with broken bones, including her femur, and was subsequently sacked.
The pensioner died in hospital weeks later with an inquest determining the actions taken had been unsafe and incorrect, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Immense progress'
Councillor Mary Ovens, the cabinet member for adult social services at Redcar and Cleveland Council, said Sand Banks' improvement had been a "major achievement".
She said: "I am delighted to see their immense progress during the past 18 months.
"It is amazing to see how Sandbanks went from being a care home which presented serious concerns to receiving a 'good' rating across all areas after a CQC inspection."
Care home manager Leanne Manson said she was "extremely proud".
