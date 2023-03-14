Darlington Tory candidate banned after transphobic remarks
- Published
A Conservative candidate banned from standing in May's local elections has apologised after making transphobic remarks on Facebook.
Ethan Pugh had been due to stand for the Haughton and Springfield ward in Darlington.
The 19-year-old referred to a Green Party councillor in London, who said they were repeatedly misgendered, a "wet wipe".
He later conceded his comments were "inappropriate".
The now-deleted comment, from 1 March, had featured in a Facebook post of a news story covering Newham Council's Green Party leader Danny Keeling.
Mr Pugh apologised for using the phrase "gender bender" which he described as "insensitive, unnecessary, irresponsible".
His comments were subject to an investigation by Conservative Party officials and he was suspended, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Mr Pugh said he had worked closely with charities which support the LGBT+ community and he "understands the difficulties" it faced.
"I was not attempting to offend anyone and meant no malice," he said. "I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone who has been affected."
A spokesperson for Darlington Conservative Association said that following his apology and an agreeing to undergo diversity training, his suspension was lifted.
However, they said he would "not be a candidate at the local elections in May".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.