Plan for Redcar schoolchildren's sign vetoed as 'too political'
Council chiefs vetoed plans for a sign designed by schoolchildren as the location was deemed "too political", it has been claimed.
The sign showing former Redcar steelworks buildings was earmarked for a roundabout in Dormanstown.
But this would have put it next to Teesworks industrial estate which is housed on the defunct steelworks site.
Labour group leader Alec Brown said Redcar and Cleveland Council probably "did not want to upset Teesworks".
The council has been contacted for comment.
Mr Brown said two signs were designed in a competition by children from Dormanstown Primary School with the intention of one being put on the roundabout.
He said a council officer told him "somebody thought it was too political" but did not say who.
"I said to him 'Where has this come from?' and he just said to me 'higher up'," he said.
"The council were probably wanting to play safe and did not want to upset Teesworks, although I don't think they probably even knew about it."
Teesworks is associated with Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, whose South Tees Development Corporation oversaw the demolition of the steelworks structures, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Reacting to Mr Brown's Facebook post about the signs, resident Susan Porter said: "Is our steel making history to be hidden from general view?
"It seems a bit like, yes of course you can have a sculpture to commemorate the history of the area and show your pride in your ancestors who worked there, but we don't want to all have to look at it.
"But we can't say that so we'll say 'too political', that'll do it."
Another resident, Nigel List, said the sign "should have pride of place, not hidden from view".
The blast furnace was demolished in November after dominating the Redcar skyline for 43 years.
The 1950s Dorman Long tower was brought down in September 2021 after its protective listing by Historic England was overruled by then Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries following an appeal by Mr Houchen.
