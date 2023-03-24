Bishop Auckland to get Stack venue after plans approved
- Published
A live music, food and drink venue that bosses say will transform a town centre has been approved by councillors.
The Stack entertainment venue in Bishop Auckland will create about 75 jobs, developers say.
A butcher's shop and former WH Smith will be demolished to make way for the new building.
"These sites have been an eyesore for too long," town councillor Sam Zair said.
The firm behind the plans, the Danieli Group, which runs Stack Seaburn, is also planning to open sites in Middlesbrough and Durham City.
Last week plans for a similar venue, made from 25 shipping containers in Middlesbrough, were approved by councillors.
This week, Durham County Council approved the plans on Newgate Street, several months after they were first unveiled.
The Bishop Auckland venue is expected to have a selection of bars and street food operators, as well as offering live music.
It will be built over a number of floors and include an area on the roof to overlook Newgate Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Danieli Group chief executive Neill Winch, said: "Bishop Auckland is a town where we know we can contribute to local culture, jobs, enterprise, tourism and communities.
"We are in the business of transforming places, and we hope to be a catalyst for transformation in County Durham with a combined investment of more than £7m".
Mr Zair said the development would have a positive impact on neighbouring businesses and jobs.
"This will send a message out that Bishop Auckland is a town going places," he added.
