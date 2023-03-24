Darlington pool shut for six months after problems found
- Published
A council-run swimming pool will remain closed for a six months after further problems emerged.
The main pool at Darlington's Dolphin Centre has been out of action since January for "essential maintenance".
Darlington Borough Council originally said the work would take four months. It is now expected to be completed in September.
A survey of the pool found the level of deterioration "more extensive than initially anticipated", it said.
In January the council said although there had been a significant refurbishment of the site in 2006, "limited work" was carried out on the pool.
It said the work was necessary on the 41-year-old pool.
However, the council said a "more detailed programme of works" was now needed after a review.
Lisa Soderman, the council's head of leisure, said: "It's critical that the work completed as part of this project resolves the structural issues to avoid disruption in the future.
"We appreciate this will be disappointing for customers, but the work is essential to ensure we have a pool in the future."
A six-week demolition of part of the leisure centre has started, but this has had an impact on the works, she said.
Ms Soderman added: "I would like to thank everyone for their patience as we work to deliver a pool that people in Darlington can enjoy for many years to come".
The council has given people the option to freeze their memberships while the pool is out of action.
Despite the closure, the council said swimming lessons and lane swimming were still taking place in the training pool.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.