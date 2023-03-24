Crook: Man killed and another badly hurt in three-car smash
- Published
A man has been killed and another seriously injured in a three-car crash in County Durham, police said.
Officers were called to Stockley Lane, Crook, at 19:30 GMT on Thursday to the collision involving a Citroen Saxo, Renault Megane and Mini Cooper.
The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Renault, a man his 20s, was seriously hurt and is in a stable condition in hospital. The driver of the Mini was unhurt.
The road was closed overnight while investigations took place.
Durham Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage.
