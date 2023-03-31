'Near-misses' captured on CCTV at Kinninvie crossroad
- Published
Two drivers have been caught on camera narrowly avoiding collisions after ignoring red lights at a controversial crossroad junction.
Footage showed one car involved in a "near-miss" with an ambulance at Kinninvie, near Barnard Castle, on Tuesday.
Two days later, a 4x4 was filmed coming within feet of a lorry.
Durham County Council has urged members of the public to submit any footage to Durham Police.
Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras by a resident who has been chronicling near-misses at Kinninvie over the years.
They happened weeks after a family called for further safety measures when a car crashed into their dining room.
Footage shows a car pass the red signal before an ambulance and a number of other vehicles drive in front of it in the County Durham hamlet.
The resident, who asked not to be named, is among those calling for further safety measures at the junction including a crash barrier, permanent traffic lights and camera enforcement.
In February, resident Christian Deane said his family might have been killed after a car and van collided, pushing the car into the side of their home.
He said more needed to be done to prevent near-misses and accidents, which he claimed was happening "almost on a daily basis".
It prompted Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison to say "not enough" had been done to curb accidents there.
Dave Lewin, strategic traffic manager at the council, said it was continuing to work with partners to consider further "viable" options at the junction.
He said: "We are naturally very concerned by this footage as the lights are there for good reason and failing to stop at them is a road traffic offence.
"We would encourage people with evidence of incidents like this to pass it to Durham Constabulary so that action can be taken where possible and appropriate".
Raby Estates, which owns a number of homes in Kinninvie, including Mr Deane's cottage, said it was continuing to press for more safety measures.
Durham Police said it took all reports of driving offences seriously. Driving through a red signal can carry at least three penalty points and a substantial fine.
It urged residents to submit footage via its website for its officers to review and take action, where necessary.
"We continue to work closely with Durham County Council on plans to improve safety measures at the junction," it added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.