Thornaby Costcutter shut down for selling cigarettes to children
- Published
A shop has been shut down after being caught selling cigarettes to children.
Cleveland Police said the Costcutter store in Havelock Street, Thornaby, had also been caught selling fake tobacco products to customers.
Acting on tip-offs, Stockton Council trading standards officers visited the shop and seized fake cigarettes.
Cleveland Police said the shop would be closed for three months after it was granted a closure order by Teesside Magistrates' Court.
Ann Workman, the council's director of adults and health said: "Counterfeit cigarettes pose a big risk to communities because it's very difficult to know what is in them and it's incredibly worrying that such cigarettes are being sold to people, particularly to children.
"I'd also encourage local people to report any sales of illicit tobacco to us so we can take the necessary action."
