Hartlepool RNLI rescued two crew from a 26ft-long yacht
- Published
Two people had to be rescued when they lost control of the steering of their 26ft-long (8m) yacht.
A Hartlepool RNLI rescue crew managed to reach the stranded vessel three miles off the coast of Redcar within seven minutes on Saturday evening.
It took 90 minutes to tow the vessel to Kafiga Landings at the Headlands.
Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: "It was a straightforward tow job for us but it was good to see the yacht and its crew safe and sound."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.