Stockton gang jailed after 'flooding' streets with cocaine
- Published
Seven drug dealers have been jailed after one of the biggest crackdowns on serious crime on Teesside.
Cleveland Police said the men, aged between 25 and 40, had collaborated to "flood the streets" with cocaine.
At Teesside Crown Court on Monday, the men were each sentenced for their part in the criminal activity.
It followed an investigation into a so-called county lines drugs ring in March 2022, which involved more than 100 officers.
County lines often involves the recruitment of children or vulnerable people into the transport, sale or storage of illegal drugs or money.
The probe saw officers from Cleveland Police, the National Crime Agency and the British Transport Police's county lines team take part.
During a three-day operation, an estimated £120,000 worth of drugs, along with weapons and cash, were seized.
In total 27 people were arrested but seven men, all from Stockton, were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
The following men were sentenced:
- Macauley Hulme, 25 - jailed for three years and two months
- Curtis Fitzpatrick, 25 - jailed for two years and seven months
- Thomas Blake, 27 - jailed for three years and two months
- Adam Coulter, 29 - jailed for three years and nine months
- Jake Hutchinson, 29 - jailed for six years
- Dale Hindmarsh, 30 - four years and nine months (also jailed on two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs)
- Alan Thurston, 40 - three years and nine months
Det Insp James Barnes, of Cleveland Police, said the sentences sent out "a clear message" that "robust action" would be taken against those exploiting others.
"These individuals are the latest to be jailed through the operation and this would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of the various teams involved in the investigation", he said.
