Stockton: Lidl assault left shopper, 80, in hospital
- Published
An 80-year-old man was left with a fractured hip when he was pushed over while waiting to be served in a Lidl supermarket.
Cleveland Police said a man in his late sixties or early seventies carried out the assault in Tower Street, Stockton at about 14:05 BST on 19 March.
The suspect, who was wearing glasses, a dark coat and a white or cream jumper, then made off towards the high street.
The victim, who had been with his wife, had to spend several days in hospital.
The suspect was further described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair which was balding at the top.
Investigating officers have urged anyone with information to contact the force.
