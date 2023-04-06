Puppy stolen from Middlesbrough home during burglary
An investigation is under way after a family dog was stolen during a burglary.
The break-in happened at a house in Beaumont Road, North Ormesby in Middlesbrough.
The puppy, a male Turkish Kangal called Tank, was then taken at about 22:45 BST on 1 April.
His collar had been removed and left in the home, said Cleveland Police, who have urged anyone with information to come forward.
The breed was described by the force as "relatively new" and "distinctive".
