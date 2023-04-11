Mothballed Hartlepool Magistrates' Court earmarked for development
- Published
A mothballed court has been acquired by a council in a "first step" towards a potential regeneration of the site.
Hartlepool Council is the freeholder of Hartlepool Magistrates' Court and has been leasing it to His Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS).
However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said HMCTS had agreed to surrender the lease as the building has not been in use since 2017.
The council said regeneration of the site was now a priority.
HMCTS has had a 999 year lease on the property since 2005.
This meant it paid a "peppercorn" nominal, yearly rate, as well as a service charge to cover the cost of utilities and heating shared with the adjoining civic centre.
A council officer decision record, from managing director Denise McGuckin, said that following a "lengthy period of negotiation and discussion" with HMCTS terms have now been agreed for the surrender of the lease.
A "reverse premium" will be paid by HMCTS which reflects the costs of ownership which will pass to the council, while outstanding issues regarding the service charge amounts in previous years will be resolved, the council said.
The report stated the building in Victoria Road had "been empty and disused since 2017, with no realistic prospect of reuse by the courts service or a sale or letting to a third party for other uses".
It added: "Given its size, and prominence in the town centre, it has been considered a priority to progress regeneration of the site, the first step in this being acquisition of it by the council.
"The acquisition has been agreed as the financial terms are considered fair and reasonable."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.