Whorlton Hall: Accused carer denies abusing patient
A carer accused of abusing a vulnerable patient at a hospital did not intend to agitate her, a court has heard.
Nine former workers at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Peter Bennett, 53, was the first defendant to take to the witness stand at Teesside Crown Court.
He told the jury he had only intended to calm a screaming patient down when he went to her room.
'Nervous breakdown'
The incident and subsequent conversations with Mr Bennett were filmed by BBC reporter Olivia Davies on 6 January 2019 and shown to jurors.
The defendant said he had been injured "about 10 times" while at Whorlton Hall and in November 2018 suffered a nervous breakdown.
Mr Bennett said he had been "overwhelmed" by the "stresses working there" and was prescribed anti-depressants and counselling.
He returned three weeks later and was on duty when Ms Davies was one of two healthcare assistants assigned to look after a woman with autism.
The court heard the patient preferred interacting with female carers and did not like balloons, although there were some in her room.
Mr Bennett recalled hearing the patient screaming in her room on the floor above the office he was in.
He also thought he heard a staff attack alarm so went to the room with another of the defendants.
'Man button'
Covertly filmed footage showed Mr Bennet go inside to talk to the woman.
He said his "whole and complete desire" was to calm her down.
Under questioning from his barrister, Andrew Rutter, Mr Bennett said he could not leave the room until the woman had settled as she had a "history of violence and aggression".
The court previously heard the defendant referred to a "man button" which prosecutors said was a threat that men would be called to her room.
Mr Bennett said there was a "non-emergency help" button - with an image of a man on it - in every room.
Jurors heard he had told the patient about the "man button" on a previous occasion when she was screaming and meant she could press the button for help.
"Were you intending to agitate her?" Mr Rutter asked his client.
"Absolutely not, the complete opposite," he replied.
'No quick fix'
Under cross-examination by Anne Richardson, Mr Bennett said the patient's preference for female carers was "not a hard and fast rule" because she "hated" some women and liked some men.
He admitted telling police he thought she was "calculating" and believed she wanted female carers as they were easier to attack.
In the covert footage, jurors saw Mr Bennett talking to the screaming woman while "twanging" a balloon.
Mr Bennett denied he was playing with it deliberately and said he was surprised to learn she had an aversion to balloons.
Ms Richardson asked why the defendant had not used a different technique to pacify the patient, to which he replied there was "no quick fix".
Jurors were shown footage of Mr Bennett talking to Ms Davies where he appeared to suggest staff should be issued with balloons.
He said the woman had stopped screaming when he picked up the balloon, adding he was "talking rubbish" to the reporter.
He denied being "deliberately cruel" and rejected the assertion he liked to "bully" and "exert control" over patients. He told the court he just wanted to "keep everyone safe" in a "hostile environment".
The trial also heard from Mr Bennett's wife Sarah, another carer at Whorlton Hall, who said the woman had bought balloons for herself while on a trip.
She said while the patient preferred female carers, there were men she liked as well including one who she would draw pictures of herself getting married to.
She said because of the woman's autism, her list of "likes and dislikes" could "change daily".
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill-treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 26, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two, plus one count of wilful neglect
The trial continues.
