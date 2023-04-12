Darlington driver who broke cyclist's pelvis jailed
A driver who left a cyclist in the road with a broken pelvis has been jailed.
Michael Anthony Evers slammed on his brakes twice causing the cyclist to smash into the back of his car in Darlington, Durham Police said.
The 48-year-old then drove off in his VW Golf, the force said.
Evers was jailed for 21 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting a number of offences. Recorder Anthony Kelbrick said he was "callous" and a danger to other road users.
Police said Evers overtook his victim on a mini roundabout in Parkside, Darlington, in April 2022 before deliberately stopping hard in front of him.
Another driver stopped to help the cyclist and Evers was tracked down by police using footage from the victim's helmet camera.
Evers, of Middleton Street in Darlington, admitted driving whilst disqualified, causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.
He was also banned from driving for two years and 10 months and must take an extended test before getting a licence again.
Speaking after the sentencing, PC Ryan Tiplady said: "This manner of driving can only be described as incredibly dangerous and Evers showed no regard for the safety of others, leaving the victim in the middle of the road with serious injuries.
"The victim in this incident had done nothing to provoke the situation and has ended up with injuries that he will have to live with for the rest of his life."
