Whorlton Hall: Tormenting patients not in staff interests
Antagonising patients at a residential hospital was not in the staff's interest, a court has heard.
Nine former workers at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Sara Banner, the third defendant to give evidence, told Teesside Crown Court patients posed a risk of harm to themselves and staff when agitated.
She said she received multiple injuries including being stabbed with a pen.
'Deliberately tormented'
Jurors have been shown video filmed by undercover reporter Olivia Davies which prosecutors claimed showed the accused being "cruel" to patients by making "threats" and "taunts".
The patients were sectioned and had "little or no control over their own life," prosecutor Anne Richardson said.
Mrs Banner, a healthcare assistant at Whorlton Hall since 2017, told jurors all the patients required supervision, some by up to four people at all times, with some described as "extremely volatile" and "highly unpredictable".
She said when patients became "elevated" away from their "baseline" state they would punch, kick, scratch, bite and spit at carers.
Robin Patton, who is representing defendant Niall Mellor, said the prosecution's case was that the patients were "deliberately antagonised or tormented" by the nine accused.
'Lad culture'
"Was it in in your interest to antagonise any of these patients?" Mr Patton asked.
"No," Mrs Banner replied, adding that would only increase the risk of patients harming themselves or others.
Mr Patton asked her if she would report any staff member who was "trying to wind" patients up.
"Yes without a shadow of a doubt because the risk of [the patient] hurting me would have been great," Mrs Banner said.
Prosecutor Anne Richardson asked Mrs Banner if there was a "lad culture" with staff "swearing" and using "explicit sexual innuendo".
Mrs Banner said some of the things said could be "deemed inappropriate" but was "fine" so long as it was not serious or targeted at patients.
She also said the patients were adults who would swear and one patient responded better to staff speaking to her "at her level" using swear words rather than in a "vanilla professional" way.
'Use humour'
"Did you think patients' mental health and other vulnerabilities were amusing?" Ms Richardson asked.
"No," Mrs Banner replied.
"Were there times when you made fun of these patients?" Miss Richardson asked.
"Not to their faces so they could hear," Mrs Banner replied.
She was shown a clip of her appearing to "mimic or mock" the stutter of a patient she was talking to.
Mrs Banner told jurors the man was starting to "escalate" talking about another patient with whom he would fight so she tried to use "humour" to stop his mood spiralling.
She said the man would mock his stutter himself and the clip showed her strategy worked as he did not become angry.
Mrs Banner was also asked about patients' care plans which detailed how staff should respond to them when their behaviour escalated.
Mrs Banner said "a lot of the plans" were "copied and pasted".
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill-treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 26, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
