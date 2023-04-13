Man dragged from car in Teesville as dog thrown out
- Published
An elderly man was dragged from his car and his dog thrown to the ground, police said.
The 86-year-old suffered facial injuries in the attack on Ashkirk Road, Teesville, at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
He was approached by three males, with dark clothes and balaclavas, as he was about to drive his blue Toyota.
They threw his dog out of the car before making off towards Lime Road, Cleveland Police said.
The force said it was treating it as a robbery and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.