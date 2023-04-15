Hartlepool stabbing: Murder investigation launched
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a 44-year-old woman died in hospital from stab wounds.
Cleveland Police said an injured woman was found on Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, just after 20:00 BST on 7 April.
The victim of the incident was named by police as Laura Metcalfe, later died following her injuries.
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and is due before Teesside magistrates on Monday.
Police said Laura Metcalfe's family were being supported.
Supt Martin Hopps, District Commander for Hartlepool, said it was "an isolated incident" with "no wider tensions within the community".
Another woman, aged 44, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear at the court.
The force added that a 41-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident remained in custody.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.