Middlesbrough Marks & Spencer closes after 122 years
Middlesbrough's Marks and Spencer town centre store has closed after 122 years of trade.
Staff said customers had been left in tears during the final day of business on Linthorpe Road.
The firm said the "tough decision" was the result of changing shopping habits and staff would be offered other roles.
Jan Parker-Cass, an employee of 40 years, said the closure of the store marked a "sad" day.
"Customers are crying, bringing us cards, chocolates and wine," she said.
"It's going to be a ghost town.
"Customers have said they won't go in to Middlesbrough any more."
M&S said: "Shopping habits are changing and this means we need to focus our investment on the right stores in the right places so we can provide the very best shopping experience for our customers.
"This has been a tough decision but means we can invest in many of our 21 other stores in the North East."
