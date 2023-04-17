Teesville attack: Boy arrested after elderly man dragged from car
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an attack in which an elderly man was dragged from his car and his dog thrown to the ground.
The 86-year-old was approached by three people in balaclavas in Ashkirk Road, Teesville, on Wednesday as he was about to drive his blue Toyota.
They stole the car and the man was left with facial injuries.
Cleveland Police said the man's car had since been found. Officers said the arrested teenager remained in custody.
Officers have urged anyone who was in the area at about 21:30 on Wednesday and saw three males in dark clothing and balaclavas to get in touch.
