Redcar death: Man found injured in seaside town dies
- Published
A man found severely injured in a seaside town has died, police have confirmed.
Cleveland Police said officers were called to Newcomen Terrace in Redcar at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
North East Ambulance Service attended reports of a badly injured man on the ground but he died at the scene.
The death is not being treated at suspicious, police said, adding its "thoughts remain with" the man's family "at this difficult time".
Several road closures had been put in place as police dealt with the death.
Newcomen Terrace was reopened at about 21:45 BST.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.