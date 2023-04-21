Shildon community centre turned into rough sleeper flats
- Published
A community centre has been turned into self-contained flats to help homeless people in County Durham.
Durham County Council used £300,000 from the government's Rough Sleeper Accommodation Fund to turn the old Shildon's People Centre into four flats which it will own and manage.
It came after a number of people who were sleeping rough said they did not want to move out of the town.
The building has remained empty since the People Centre shut in 2016.
The Station House flats will now provide accommodation for people who are homeless or are facing homelessness in the Shildon area.
During the pandemic the local authority spent more than £500,000 on accommodation for more than 100 rough sleepers in County Durham as part of the national "get everyone in" initiative.
Councillor Alan Shield, cabinet member for equality and inclusion, said: "During the coronavirus pandemic we identified people in Shildon facing homelessness who would have benefitted from an increase in dedicated accommodation so they could remain close to friends and family."
He added other flats being considered elsewhere would also help the county council "provide close support" as part of its homelessness strategy.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.