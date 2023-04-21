Whorlton Hall: Prosecutors say accused staff had to 'fit in'
A secure hospital where staff allegedly ill treated patients had a culture where workers had to "fit in" with cruel behaviour, prosecutors said.
Nine former staff at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
In her closing speech, Prosecutor Anne Richardson told Teesside Crown Court various defendants mocked patients.
Ms Richardson said staff should not need training to treat people nicely.
'Not easy job'
Jurors have been shown numerous clips filmed by Olivia Davies, an undercover reporter who posed as a carer at the 17-bedroom hospital between December 2018 and March 2019.
The charges relate to seven patients, all of whom had extremely complex learning and behavioural difficulties and could be "volatile and often physically aggressive".
She said the patients were "not there by choice" and "couldn't go home", but they also "had not done anything wrong" to be in Whorlton Hall.
She said there was "not a scintilla of doubt staff in Whorlton Hall were working under pressure" and being a carer "was not an easy job" or well-paid.
Ms Richardson said jurors did not have to decide if the home was well-managed or if it was "wholly wrong" the hospital's owners received large amounts of money to look after patients but paid staff "low wages" for working "long hours".
She said jurors "must factor in the surrounding circumstances" and the "environment in which the defendants were working" as well as the training they received.
The court has heard carers were trained in restraint techniques but not in how to deal with people with complex needs.
"But at the end of the day," Ms Richardson said, "you don't need training to treat someone nicely."
'Contempt'
Ms Richardson said: "There was a culture within Whorlton Hall. You fitted in or you were asked out."
She said in the recordings of staff there was "extensive use of very explicit swear words".
Ms Richardson said prosecutors did not "seek to criminalise letting off steam" and it was "not an offence to swear" but what jurors were seeing was the "true behaviour of those defendants and their contempt for those within their charge".
The court heard one of the alleged victims was a woman with autism who regularly screamed in a piercing way.
Ms Richardson said she "did not doubt it could become "intolerable" but the way staff reacted to her, like laughing or "saying she was possessed", was "not banter" but "simply cruel".
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 27, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGhee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
