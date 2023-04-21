Teesville: Four 16-year-olds held after man dragged from car
- Published
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack in which an elderly man was dragged from his car and his dog thrown to the ground.
The 86-year-old was approached by three people in balaclavas in Ashkirk Road, Teesville, on Wednesday night, as he was about to drive off, police said.
The man was left with facial injuries, and his car stolen, at around 21:30 BST. The vehicle was later recovered.
The boys, all aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Three have been bailed and the fourth suspect remains in police custody.
Officers have urged anyone with information or footage, including dash-cam or private CCTV, to contact Redcar and Cleveland CID.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.