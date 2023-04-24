Whorlton Hall: Panorama 'sexed up' carer abuse report
Documentary makers "sexed up" claims that staff at a secure hospital were ill-treating patients, a court heard.
Nine former staff at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Prosecutors said defendants showed "contempt" for and mocked patients.
In their closing arguments, lawyers for some of the defendants said the accused were "doing their best" in "challenging circumstances".
Undercover reporter Olivia Davies spent 38 days posing as a carer at Whorlton Hall, a 17-bedroom secure unit for people with complex needs.
Prosecutors said clips shown to the jury showed the various defendants mocking, taunting and threatening patients.
'Not cruel'
Matthew Banner, a former newspaper delivery man turned carer, faced six charges including that he "threatened" a woman who preferred to have female carers, saying that male ones would come to her room if she did not calm down.
The court heard the woman, who had autism, would scream for lengthy periods as staff tried to calm her down.
Stephen Constantine, Mr Banner's lawyer, told jurors his client did say during a screaming episode that more male carers would come to the woman's room but he was "simply being firm".
Mr Constantine added: "He was telling her of the consequences if she didn't return to the acceptable level.
"You're dealing with a man who is doing his best in particularly challenging circumstances," Mr Constantine said.
"Was Matthew Banner being cruel and abusive? Was he trying to antagonise or threaten [the woman]? How could it possibly be in his interest to do so?"
Mr Constantine said: "It may be with some of the training he asked for he could have dealt with some of the circumstances differently but the way in which he did deal with those circumstances was not intended to be cruel and abusive."
He said during Ms Davies' time at the hospital, there were 50 incidents of "minor violence, aggressive threats and minor self harm" involving the woman and jurors would have to decide if the "snippets of short clips" selected by Panorama did "really reflect the truth of what was going on there".
'Thought crime'
Jonathan Walker, representing Sara Banner who faces three charges, referred to the "thought police" in George Orwell's novel 1984 who used "undercover agents posing as normal citizens" to "walk amongst us reporting any individuals with subversive tendencies".
He said the author would have shown a "wry smile" at the discussions between Ms Davies and Panorama producers as they "sexed up this dossier" and exercised "moral authority" while "scrutinising hour after hour [of footage] to criminalise the mundane and totally meaningless chat between these bored defendants".
Mr Walker said the recordings of conversations in which staff used swear words and inappropriate language was "careless and meaningless chat amongst bored colleagues".
He said his client was "forthright" and "confident" and while she was "probably not built for the diplomatic service" she was "really good" at her job at Whorlton Hall.
He read several previous work reports which praised her abilities and responses to stressful situations involving patients, adding she was "nimble on her feet" and was "able to convey" what she wanted in a "caring and gentle fashion".
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 27, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 53, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGhee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
