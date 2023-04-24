Ex-Cleveland Police officer jailed for 'terrorising' partner
A sacked Cleveland Police officer who "terrorised" his pregnant partner, leaving her suicidal, has been jailed for five years.
Thomas Gair, 23, knocked the woman unconscious by pushing her down the stairs, Durham Crown Court heard.
He had denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive behaviour and a stalking offence but was found guilty during a trial.
Gair was also made the subject of a restraining order.
The court also heard how Gair had deliberately run into his victim in a car and told her she would miscarriage.
He was sacked from his job before being convicted.
'Threats and belittlement'
Sentencing, Judge Jo Kidd said it was "thoroughly alarming that someone could prepare themselves for a job of service to engage with the most vulnerable members of the public and yet perpetrate such threatening behaviours against his partner behind closed doors.
"He had two faces, a public one as a fine, upstanding servant of the people and a private face in which he terrorised his partner."
The woman, who is a serving police officer, read a victim impact statement in which she said Gair's abuse over three years up to 2022 led her to make an attempt on her own life.
She said she had feared breaking the news to him when she fell pregnant.
"He would make comments that I was ruining his life, that I would be an unfit mother," she said.
When the baby boy was subsequently seriously ill in hospital, she said Gair blamed her.
"While the baby was hooked up to machines keeping him alive, he told me if he died it would be my fault," she said.
Gair, she added, had "stripped away my personality" through threats and belittlement.
Cleveland Police said it had acted swiftly to sack Gair when the allegations came to light.
