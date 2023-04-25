Whorlton Hall: Prosecutors put sinister spin on banter
Prosecutors who accused secure hospital staff of ill treating patients have put a "sinister spin" on "unremarkable banter", a court has heard.
Nine former staff at Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle, County Durham, deny 27 offences arising from an undercover BBC Panorama film in 2019.
Prosecutors said defendants showed "contempt" for and mocked patients.
In their closing arguments, one defendant's lawyer said staff were right not to be "robots" with patients.
Jurors have been shown multiple clips filmed by undercover reporter Olivia Davies, who spent 38 days working as a carer at the 17-bedroom hospital for people with severe learning and behavioural difficulties.
'Friendliness'
One clip showed a male patient lying on the floor as if in a restraint while co-defendants Ryan Fuller and Darren Lawton made jokes about it.
Rebecca Brown, representing Mr Lawton, said the patient, who could be aggressive, was joining in the joke and not showing any distress.
She said the incident was was a "total non-event" that even Ms Davies had no independent recollection of.
But, she said, the prosecution were "trying to make the footage far more sinister than it was", adding they were putting a "sinister spin" on an "unremarkable bit of banter".
Ms Brown said just because there was a patient-carer relationship, that didn't mean there couldn't be "friendliness" or "banter".
She said: "Whorlton Hall was the patients' home so it's natural and desirable that their carers won't be robots or cold but down to Earth, funny, familiar, engaged."
Mr Lawton is also accused of deliberately winding up a man who could be extremely aggressive and violent, but Ms Brown asked "why" he would do that, adding it would "not be a sensible thing" and could result in multiple people being injured.
She said Mr Lawton worked with the man a lot and had "genuine care and affection" for him, adding the pair would regularly "have a laugh together".
The nine accused face the following number of charges of ill treatment of a person in care:
- John Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington - two
- Darren Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington - two
- Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland - two
- Sara Banner, 33, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe - three
- Matthew Banner, 43, of the same address - six
- Ryan Fuller, 27, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle - 10
- Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe - one
- Peter Bennett, 53, of Redworth Road, Billingham - three
- Karen McGhee, 54, of Wildair Close, Darlington - two
The trial continues.
