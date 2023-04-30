Coundon residents concerned over 200 new homes plan
A plan to build hundreds of new homes in a former mining village will lead to congestion, residents have warned.
United Living hopes to construct a development of about 200 properties in Coundon, near Bishop Auckland.
Resident Nicola Brown said the community was concerned over the "sheer scale" of the proposal.
The developer said it had invited people to respond to its consultation which would be considered before a planning application is submitted.
Land off Wharton Street has been earmarked for the construction of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.
The development will also be a mix of bungalows and two-storey homes, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
United Living said at least 10% of the properties would be "affordable housing".
Ms Brown, whose home backs onto the site, said she feared the development could have a detrimental impact on the village.
"The biggest things people are concerned about is congestion on the road network, public amenities and the sheer scale of it," she said.
She claimed schools and dental practices in nearby Bishop Auckland were "already oversubscribed" and the development could worsen the situation.
United Living said it had held consultation meetings in the village and would submit formal plans later.
A spokesperson said: "United Living New Homes are committed to ensuring any future development includes a positive response to the site's assets and opportunities, including addressing any local issues, where possible."
