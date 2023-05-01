Cleveland Police hunt thieves after large owl stolen
- Published
Police have appealed for the public's help in tracking thieves who have made off with a large wooden owl in a North Yorkshire village.
Cleveland Police said the statue, which is about 50cm tall, was taken from Saltburn Lane in Skelton.
The owl, one of several placed around the village, is believed to have been taken between 12:00 BST on Saturday 29 April and 11:00 BST on Sunday 30 April.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk