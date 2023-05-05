Saltburn given £600k for promenade improvements
- Published
A total of £600,000 will be spent helping a seaside town try to attract more visitors.
The money will be spent on a number of changes, including new railings and work to the main Promenade.
A "visible uplift in the appearance of the foreshore area" is highlighted as a priority in a masterplan.
About 1.47 million people visited Saltburn-by-the-Sea during 2021-22 which was worth an estimated £70m to the local economy.
The money approved by Redcar and Cleveland Council's cabinet is being made available from the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) in order to "enhance the visitor experience".
However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said a report on the spending plans stated it would "not be sufficient to deliver all of the works that have been identified".
A number of areas have been highlighted for improvement.
They include the replacement and refurbishment of the low concrete railings along Marine Parade, where sections have fallen into disrepair, the entrance ways to Valley Gardens and the main Promenade.
Work to complete the restoration of the Albert Memorial, and repairs to footpaths have also been highlighted.
The cabinet report warned "there will be insufficient funds to deliver everything in the masterplan".
But added improvements were needed to stop the deterioration of the foreshore, which if not carried out, would make the seaside town "less of an attractive place to visit", it added.
It is expected work will start later this year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.