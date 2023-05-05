Council leader who broke code of conduct loses seat
- Published
A council leader who breached the authority's code of conduct has lost her seat in the local elections.
Redcar and Cleveland Council's out-going leader Mary Lanigan came fourth in the Loftus ward election, replaced by two independent councillors and one from Labour.
Ms Lanigan was formally censured in March after she "shouted like a banshee" during a neighbour dispute.
Elsewhere in the region, Labour now have control of Middlesbrough Council.
In a shock result, Labour also ousted Andy Preston by 760 votes, with Chris Cooke becoming Middlesbrough's mayor.
Ms Lanigan, an independent, received 405 votes, losing out to fellow independent Wayne Davies who got 570 votes and Labour candidates Wayne Davies and Linda Carol White, with 570 and 540 votes.
In Middlesbrough, Labour now have a majority of four seats, having gained five.
Eight independent councillors lost their seats, with the Conservatives gaining one and the Lib Dems gaining two.
Labour lost out on control of Darlington Council by just one seat - having 25 seats in total, having gained five.
The Conservatives lost eight seats on the council, with the Green Party also gaining five.
Two independents lost their seats.
Overnight, Labour also celebrated becoming the biggest party on the council in Hartlepool but remain one seat short of an overall majority, which was all down to just two votes.
They missed out in Hart ward to the Conservatives by 493 to 491, which leaves them with 18 out of 36 councillors. The council remains under no control.
Labour group leader Brenda Harrison, who will become council leader, said it was disappointing to lose a seat so narrowly "but that's what I suppose they call politics".
She told BBC Radio Tees: "I think, being the largest group, we will manage to actually get the control that we need.
"It's good for the town to get back to some kind of governance that will look to do something for the people of Hartlepool and to try and improve their lives."
The Conservatives gained 11 seats on Stockton Council, with 23 councillors to Labour's 22.
Despite the gains, they are short of a majority by four seats.
Nine independents and two Lib Dems lost their seats. Labour made no gains or losses.
