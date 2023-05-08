Stockton death: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

A police officer at the scene
Police were called to the area on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.

Forensic teams began an investigation at High Newham Court in Stockton, Teesside, on Sunday, Cleveland Police said.

The force said a post-mortem examination was under way to establish the cause of the 41-year-old woman's death, which they described as "an isolated incident".

The 41-year-old arrested man remains in police custody.

