Stockton death: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.
Forensic teams began an investigation at High Newham Court in Stockton, Teesside, on Sunday, Cleveland Police said.
The force said a post-mortem examination was under way to establish the cause of the 41-year-old woman's death, which they described as "an isolated incident".
The 41-year-old arrested man remains in police custody.
