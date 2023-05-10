Work starts on 'modern and inspirational' Spennymoor school
Work to build a new primary and nursery school to replace two existing, oversubscribed schools is under way.
The new Springmoor Grange School in Spennymoor is due to open in September 2024 at a cost of £13m.
It will host 630 primary school pupils alongside a 52-place nursery unit for children aged two and older.
Durham County Council described the plans as "giving children the best start in life" and accommodating demand for school places.
It will be built on the site of the former Tudhoe Grange Comprehensive School, replacing the existing Ox Close Primary and Ox Close Nursery Schools.
The two schools already work closely together after forming the Ox Close Federation in November 2018.
Councillor Ted Henderson, cabinet member for children and young people's services, said: "This is an investment in giving children the best start in life and providing modern and inspirational facilities fit for a 21st Century education."
He added the existing school buildings were in a "poor condition" and were not big enough to accommodate the "growth in demand for places" in the area.
Anna Bowden, the federation's deputy executive headteacher, said: "The new school will enhance our current provision whilst also maintaining our already high standards, strong community ethos and wrap-around care."
