Most using Bilsdale transmitter will need to retune TVs
- Published
Most households covered by a new TV signal mast to replace one destroyed in fire will need a retune when it goes live, its operator says.
Arqiva, which owns the Bilsdale transmitter, says a small number of households may lose existing services when it gets switched on within weeks.
It says 99% of homes will need a retune.
The fire in 2021 left about a million people without a signal in Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham.
TV channels will be restored first, followed by radio and mobile coverage.
Residents have also been warned there may be "short disruption" to their TV services in the days before the mast goes live as the antennas are tested.
Adrian Twying, Arqiva's chief of operations, said: "When the new mast is switched on the vast majority of people will have their TV services restored to where they were before the fire automatically, without any action.
"Many modern TVs and set-top boxes will rescan channels automatically to the strongest signal available, which for most will be the new Bilsdale mast."
However, he said the small number of households who had to previously have intervention from their engineers may need to manually retune or contact their helpline.
"We will not know for certain until the new mast is tested and switched on exactly how many of them may be affected, so we have written to a larger group as a precaution," he added.
He said help would be available from the company's helpline if a retune was unsuccessful.
Last month the final piece of steel was lifted into place on the 984ft (300m) tall structure, signalling the end of construction work.
