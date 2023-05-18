Bilsdale TV mast to transmit signals to homes on Monday
A new TV transmitter to replace one destroyed in fire last year will be tested from Monday, bosses say.
The previous Bilsdale mast was damaged in August 2021 leaving about a million people in Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham without TV coverage.
Arqiva previously said checking the new mast could see a "small possibility of minor interruptions to TV services".
Most viewers already receiving signal from the interim structure may not need to retune when it goes live.
Arqiva said most viewers' TVs and set top boxes should automatically receive the new signals from the 984ft (300m) tall structure.
The company's operation chief Adrian Twyning said: "While we expect the vast majority of people to require no intervention in order to benefit from the new mast's signals, if you experience loss of service from Monday we ask that you try a retune and if this doesn't help, contact the helpline on 0800 121 4828."
'Around the clock'
He said the "unique nature" of the mast had presented "exceptional challenges".
"As we've said before, you wouldn't choose to build the UK's 12th tallest structure at the top of a hill on the North York Moors during winter but we committed to doing it as fast as possible and we have," Mr Twyning added.
Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham thanked those working "around the clock" for almost two years at Arqiva to get the mast ready to go live.
He said: "The process has been a long, and not always easy, one.
"While Arqiva did fall short in its responsibilities in the early stages, I am pleased that they listened and responded constructively to criticism and challenge from myself and others. I hope lessons have been learned by the company."
Arqiva said restoring TV services was the first priority, adding it hoped to bring back radio services in "the coming weeks and months".
A "small number" of household may lose HD services but the company said these will return when additional antenna are installed on the mast.
Other viewers experiencing problems are advised to visit the restoration project's website for information.
