Darlington former locomotive workshop's clock to get facelift
- Published
A clock that hung outside a locomotive workshop which shut almost 60 years ago is to get a facelift.
The former Darlington Locomotive Works clock now hangs outside the Morrisons supermarket in North Road.
The town's Conservative MP Peter Gibson asked the supermarket whether it could have a facelift in time for the bicentenary celebration's of the first passenger railway in the world in 2025.
Morrisons has agreed and it will be repainted in the next two weeks.
The locomotive works, which employed 4,000 workers, closed in 1966.
Morrisons said it would help ensure the "ongoing preservation of this important local heritage asset ahead of the 2025 anniversary celebrations".
The clock was made by Potts of Leeds, which was founded by Williams Potts who was originally from Darlington.
'Rich railway heritage'
He served his time as an apprentice clockmaker to Samuel Thompson on High Row in the town.
However, once he had learned his craft he set up a business in Leeds so as not to be in competition with his former boss.
It is unclear when the clock was first put in place in North Road, with dates varying from 1894 to 1903.
Mr Gibson said: "North Road is one of the primary gateways into Darlington and with the £35m of investment in our flagship Rail Heritage Quarter, the preservation and improvement of the area around North Road is a hugely important project.
"Improvements to this historic clock will complement the work already being undertaken to showcase Darlington's rich railway heritage".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.