Alan Garbutt death: Guisborough victim scared of 17-year-old
A man killed by a teenage drug dealer with a homemade gun was "scared" of the youth, a court has heard.
Alan Garbutt, 62, was found dead in his flat at Helmsley House in Guisborough in August after he was shot in the chest with a so-called "slam gun".
The 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time, denies murdering Mr Garbutt and claims the weapon went off by accident.
Teesside Crown Court was told the boy had "slammed" the weapon against Mr Garbutt's head weeks before.
Jurors have heard the defendant coerced Mr Garbutt, a fellow drug user and occasional dealer, into letting him stay at the flat and operate from there.
In a police video interview shown in court, another youth said he had twice seen the boy pointing and gesturing at Mr Garbutt with knives in a "threatening way" and saying "awful" things to him before the fatal shooting in the early hours of 8 August.
The witness said the boy "sold drugs" from the flat and he thought Mr Garbutt was "scared" of the youth but had "too much pride to admit it".
About three weeks before the shooting, the boy said, the accused pulled out a "one pop" or "slam gun", which is an improvised firearm that discharges a shotgun round when hit.
The witness said the youth "slammed" the loaded gun against Mr Garbutt's head three times, then said he was a "lucky man" that it had not fired.
The boy said the gun left a mark on Mr Garbutt's forehead and he was "worried" for the 62-year-old.
The young witness said in the weeks before his death Mr Garbutt seemed "closed" and "more like a shell", adding: "He wasn't eating properly [or] taking his medication."
In the days running up to the killing, he heard the defendant and Mr Garbutt shouting at each other, he told the court.
Jurors have seen CCTV footage of the accused fleeing the flats at about 01:35 on 8 August, shortly after Mr Garbutt was shot.
Under cross-examination from the accused's lawyer Peter Makepeace KC, the youth admitted he had seen the boy "jokingly" threatened people with weapons on previous occasions.
But he said the incident three weeks before the fatal shooting did not appear to be a joke.
The trial continues.
