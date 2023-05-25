Middlesbrough Council's children's services 'requires improvement'
A council's children's services department rated inadequate three years ago has been upgraded to "requires improvement to be good".
The Middlesbrough Council unit had to be overseen by the government after an Ofsted report in January 2020.
A new inspection report said the service had seen "gradual improvement".
The unit's interim executive director, Sue Myers, said "meaningful and sustainable change takes time" and the council still had work to do.
"We are pleased that inspectors have recognised the progress and improvements we have made," Ms Myers said.
"We are proud of the work we have done so far and are ready for the challenges ahead."
In November 2019, the watchdog found the service had "deteriorated" and there were "serious and widespread failures" with children "chronically neglected" for too long before they were helped.
'Heavily scrutinised'
In March last year inspectors monitoring the service said it was still not meeting an adequate standard in some areas.
But, in May, they said "substantial improvement" had been made.
The first full inspection since the 2019 report was carried out in March this year and found "most areas identified for improvement have been addressed".
But many plans by the senior leadership team were "in their infancy and have not had a significant impact on current practice", inspectors said.
Required improvements included more consistent planning, greater management oversight, workforce stability and arrangements for safeguarding privately-fostered children.
Council executive member for children's services Zafar Uddin said his staff had been "heavily scrutinised" since the last full Ofsted inspection in 2019.
"Their dedication and professionalism is clear to see," he said.
"This report is a step forward but there is so much still to do."
