Hartlepool Council using offenders to clean up Marina
Dozens of offenders will take part in the refurbishment of Hartlepool Marina ahead of the return of the Tall Ships next month.
Hartlepool Council said up to 40 people on probation have been directed by the courts to carry out the unpaid work.
About 600 metres (1,968ft) of railings in Harbour Walk will need to be cleaned and repainted.
The maritime event, last held in the town in 2010, will return on 6 June and run for three days.
The council said it was working with the Probation Service's community payback team to improve a "highly visible" part of the town.
Offenders will also help to clear weeds around the railings which were treated by the council earlier this year.
Kieran Bostock, the council's assistant director of place management, said: "It is going to be a fantastic occasion.
"It is important that the town looks its best for the hundreds of thousands of visitors that we expect to welcome over the four days.
"The repainting work carried out so far looks really good and by the time it is finished I'm sure it will look even more impressive."
Mr Bostock said the work would provide an "on-going benefit" long after the event has concluded.
Almost a million people attended when it was held in 2010, with local leaders describing the impact on the local economy as "hugely positive".
