Skelton care home bosses sorry over 'Skeleton' advert error
Care chiefs have apologised after adverts saw a home for elderly people in a village called Skelton wrongly named "Skeleton Court".
The error over Skelton Court, near Middlesbrough, was spotted on a poster at a bus stop.
The home provides residential care for up to 65 people, many with dementia.
Operator Anchor said the poster would be "removed as soon as possible" and that it was "looking into how it happened".
It is not known how long it had been on display or how many other promotional materials include the same error.
It was spotted by Twitter user Nick Wesson who joked it was a "bold choice of name considering the age of many residents".
