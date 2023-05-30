Billingham murder case police name Ashley Crooks as victim
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a man on Teesside have released the victim's identity.
Ashley Crooks, 54, was found dead by emergency crews who were called to Kennedy Gardens in Billingham, at about 06.45 BST on Thursday.
Mr Crooks' family say they are "struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances of his death".
Two men, aged 56 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
In a statement released through Cleveland Police, Mr Crooks' family said they were "devastated that Ashley has been taken from us so suddenly and cruelly".
"He is a much-loved member of our family and a very proud dad and - recently - grandad to two gorgeous baby girls," they added.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.