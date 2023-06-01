Hartlepool: Vandals 'put lives at risk' after smashing up ambulance
Vandals who smashed up an ambulance parked outside a house while a patient was being treated could have killed someone, an emergency service said.
The "mindless attack" happened at 03:00 BST on Wednesday in Hartlepool.
Two windows were broken, part of the dashboard was ripped away and electronics, including a radio and data terminal, were strewn across the road.
While the patient did not need to go to hospital, paramedics were unable to drive the vehicle from the scene.
It also meant the team could not respond to any further calls during their shift, the North East Ambulance Service added.
Nobody was hurt in the attack and while nothing appeared to be stolen an audit of the equipment is being carried out.
The vehicle is off the road for several weeks while the "extensive damage" is repaired, which is said to be in the region of around £2,100.
Shane Woodhouse, head of operations, said: "Vandalising an emergency ambulance is wholly unacceptable and the damage caused might have had more immediate and serious consequences if our crew had needed to take the patient to hospital.
"Thankfully the patient did not need to be taken to hospital, but their life may have been put at risk because of this mindless attack.
"Had the patient been in a life-threatening condition, this could have had a very tragic ending."
Mr Woodhouse said items taken from the vehicle were "useless" to anyone outside the organisation.
"We've still to add up the cost of replacing the equipment and repairing the vehicle, but it is likely to be in the thousands of pounds. But this is secondary to the potential harm that could have been caused if the patient had needed to go to hospital quickly."
An investigation by Cleveland Police is under way.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
