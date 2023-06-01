Boys and man held over Thornaby cannabis farm break-in
Three boys and a man have been arrested after breaking into a cannabis farm, police have said.
Cleveland Police said a group armed with weapons, including an axe, tried to force their way into a property on Westbury Street in Thornaby, Stockton, on Tuesday.
The force said the four arrested, who were aged 12, 13, 17 and 18, were held on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
It added that it had already dealt with the cannabis farm.
