Cleveland Police referred to IOPC after Stockton crash

The crash happened on Bridge Road in Stockton

Cleveland Police will be referred to the watchdog after two people were seriously injured in a pursuit.

Officers were following a suspected stolen Range Rover when it was involved in a crash with a taxi at about 02:30 BST in Stockton.

The taxi driver and a passenger suffered serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said Bridge Road at the junction with Parkfield Road would likely remain closed for a long time and urged drivers to avoid the area.

She said the force would refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

