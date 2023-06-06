Alan Garbutt: Boy, 17, cleared of Guisborough homemade shotgun murder
- Published
A 17-year-old drug dealer has been cleared of murdering a grandfather with a homemade shotgun.
Alan Garbutt, 62, was killed by a so-called "slam gun" at his flat in Guisborough on 8 August.
The boy, who was 16 at the time, said the gun went off by accident. Jurors also found him not guilty of a charge of manslaughter.
Teesside Crown Court had heard both he and Mr Garbutt used and sold Class A drugs from the victim's home.
Jurors found the teenager not guilty after a two-week trial.
Prosecutors had claimed he was angry at his drugs going missing and used the gun made from pipes to shoot Mr Garbutt in the chest at Helmsley House shortly before 01:45 BST.
The defendant had been taking drugs since he was eight years old and was a regular visitor at Mr Garbutt's "crack house" flat over the years, the trial had heard.
He worked for Mr Garbutt and his drug-dealing associates with duties including delivering drugs, enforcing debts and "terrorising" people who opposed the operation, the jury was told.
After a spell in a young offender institution (YOI), the boy moved into the flat and, prosecutors said, "manipulated" Mr Garbutt into letting him stay and run a drugs operation from there.
Months later he was in the flat with Mr Garbutt and four other men when he became "angry" about drugs going missing and picked up the "slam gun", which was loaded with a shotgun cartridge.
The youth claimed he did not know the weapon worked and was "messing about" with it when it went off accidentally.
He fled and discarded the gun in a field, although it was never found, before handing himself in two days later.
The court heard he had previous convictions for using weapons and, while incarcerated at a YOI, had a litany of misdemeanours involving attacks and improvised weapons.
